J. CHRISTINE ALTENBURGER

J. CHRISTINE ALTENBURGER Obituary
ALTENBURGER J. CHRISTINE

Age 91, of Longwood at Oakmont (formerly of the Rosedale section of Penn Hills), passed away on Friday morning, April 26, 2019. Beloved Daughter of the late Eugene D. and Viola (Larsen) Altenburger; dear sister of the late Donald C. Altenburger (Daisy B. Altenburger); she is survived by her niece by marriage and loving caregiver, Gail (the late Larry W.) Altenburger; her nephew, Denis (the late Wendy L. Walker) Altenburger; and her great-niece, Carley C. Altenburger (daughter of Larry). She was Professor Emerita at the University of Pittsburgh in the Graduate School of Public and International Affairs (GSPIA). She was the first female professor in that school, starting in 1962, and taught until her retirement in 1989. Christine proudly served our country in the Army, joining the WACs after completing her undergraduate degree at Penn State. She worked in military intelligence stationed in Germany and the Pentagon. It was Christine's wish that, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Christine Altenburger Endowment, University of Pittsburgh, 128 N. Craig St., Pittsburgh, PA 15260, or via giveto.pitt.edu. Services and interment will be private. Arrangements by BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., Oakmont.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019
