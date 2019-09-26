|
CUPPLES DR. J. KAYE
Age 68, of South Fayette, PA passed away surrounded by family and friends on Monday, September 23, 2019. Born on January 9, 1951, he was the son of the late Grace and George Cupples. Loving father to Jason and his wife, Dana Cupples; cherished PaPa to Ethan Cupples and Connor Zold. Loving brother to Lorraine and her husband, Tony DeFilippo, Lynn and husband, Kenny Hoak and Anne and husband, Lou Woistman; dear uncle to Christopher and wife, Natalie DeFillippo, Lynne and husband, William St. Hilarie and Andrea and husband, Ben Yezer, Janelle and Samantha Hoak, and Erik and Katey Woistman. Kaye was also blessed with two great-nieces and four great-nephews. He was survived by many loving cousins whom he enjoyed sharing his home with on Christmas Eve. Kaye's longtime career at Pittsburgh Public Schools (PPS) demonstrated his passion for students with disabilities and special needs. He started his career as a Speech and Language Pathologist where he transitioned to a becoming a Speech and Language Pathologist who worked exclusively with the deaf/hearing impaired at PPS. He then became a Supervisor in Special Education and rose to become the Associate Director of Division for Exceptional Children where he eventually became the Director at PPS. Kaye's last position at PPS was the Executive Assistant to the Superintendent encompassing athletics, students with exceptionalities, and student services. He was an Associate Professor at the University of Pittsburgh, Carlow University, and Point Park University, and later became the Department Head at Point Park. He was the author of numerous articles related to special education. Kaye was a Principle Partner of WingSpan Alliance Special Education Consulting Services including the Summit Academy. He served on the board at The Watson Institute and The PEAL Center. After his retirement, he was instrumental in establishing City Connections. Kaye's passion for education was demonstrated by his achievement of two Master's degrees, a Doctorate, and a Letter of Superintendency. Family and friends are welcome on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Louise de Marillac, 320 McMurray Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15241. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH. A private burial will take place at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kaye's name to Emmaus Community of Pittsburgh, emmauspgh.org. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019