CRADDOCK J. LOUISE (LABONA)

On June 24, 2019, age 95, of Munhall. J. Louise was born in Homestead, PA, the daughter of the late Antonio and Rosina (Caruso) LaBona. She was a longtime member of Homestead Park United Methodist Church, belonged to three card clubs with friends, and had a strong will for painting, especially portraits. Beloved wife of the late D. Craig Craddock; cherished mother of Craig (Shari) and Michael (Brenda) Craddock; loving grandmother of Carey Craddock; and special great-grandmother of Luca and Rosa Jackson. She was preceded in death by her three brothers. Friends received on Monday, July 1, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at the GEORGE IRBIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall, 15120 (412-461-6394), where a Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions can be made to the Homestead Park United Methodist Church, 4231 Shady Ave., Munhall, PA 15120. Please share your memories and condolences at www.georgeigreenfuneralhome.com.