O'DONNELL J. PATRICK "PAT"

Age 84, of West Mifflin, PA, went home to be with his Lord, and son, Shawn, who preceded him in death. Loving husband of 64 years to Helen (Rene); devoted father of James P. (Marianne) O'Donnell Jr., Colleen (John) O'Donnell-Heinrich, Michael F. (Lauren) O'Donnell; daughter-in-law, Tina (Shawn) Leopardi-O'Donnell; cherished Pap-Pap of Kevin (Danielle) O'Donnell, Ryan (Danielle) O'Donnell, John (Holly) Heinrich, Justin (Rachel) Heinrich, Rob (Beth) Heinrich, Kyle (Elizabeth) O'Donnell, Colin O'Donnell, Nathan O'Donnell, Alex O'Donnell, Brayden O'Donnell and Mia O'Donnell; adored great-Pap-Pap of Kevin, Sean, Sophia and Alessandra O'Donnell, Kaylei, Makenzie, Aubree and Declan O'Donnell, Curtis and Sunny Heinrich, Bennett and Brooks Heinrich, Avalene and Kerrigan O'Donnell. Pat graduated from Worthington West Franklin High School in 1952. Upon graduation he began his career in the Steel Industry, obtaining a Journeyman Machinist Certification from Mesta Machine Corporation. He married the love of his life in 1954 and together they raised four children. They welcomed with joy the expansion of their family to include 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Pat retired from Cooper Industries/McGraw Edison in 2000. He enjoyed his retirement traveling with his wife and spending time with his family and friends. Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 19, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, 15236. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, March 20, 10:30 a.m., at Holy Spirit Church, West Mifflin. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bethany Hospice at Six Parkway Center, 875 Greentree Road Suite 100, Pittsburgh, PA15220. Condolences may be left at:

www.jeffersonmemorial.biz