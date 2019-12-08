|
AHEIMER JACK
Jack "Pap" Aheimer, age 82, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 after a long hospital stay even duct tape couldn't fix. Son of the late William and Carolyn (Nosseck) Aheimer; he is survived by his devoted wife of 59 1/2 years, Shirley Ann (Kuna) Aheimer; loving children Jacqueline (Ken) Stadterman, John (Cynthia) Aheimer, Glenn (Kelly) Hayward, Diana (Michael) Baca, Katherine (Donald) Duritza, Tim Aheimer and Charlotte (David) Sutton; 14 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren; and by many nieces and nephews. Jack was also preceded in death by siblings, Frank Ulrick, Caroline Ulrick, William G. Aheimer, II, Annette Phillips and Don Snyder. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Holy Spirit Church, Millvale. Interment will follow in St. Anthony Cemetery, Shaler Twp. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Jack's memory to the Millvale Volunteer Fire Company or Holy Spirit Church. Arrangements were entrusted to HEALY-HAHN FUNERAL HOME, INC., Millvale, and online condolences may be offered at www.healyhahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019