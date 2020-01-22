Home

POWERED BY

Services
Worrell Funeral Home Inc
820 Main St
Sharpsburg, PA 15215
412-782-2211
Resources
More Obituaries for JACK EDWARDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JACK DANIEL EDWARDS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JACK DANIEL EDWARDS Obituary
EDWARDS JACK DANIEL

Age 89, of Brackenridge, on Monday, January 20, 2020. Beloved husband of Barbara J. (McGivern) Edwards; dear father of Jack Edwards, Jr., Tom (Gina Barry) Edwards, Diane (Blake) Eiseman, Paul Edwards, and the late Jimmy (Charlene) Edwards; stepfather of Marla (Chuck Mosesso) Nebel, Sue Ellen (Scott Fette) Griffiths, the late Shelby (Michelle) Griffiths; grandfather of T.J. Edwards, Taylor Edwards, Rebecca Edwards, Cassandra Formeck, Jimmy Edwards, Jr., late Lauren Edwards. Jack was retired from the Fox Chapel Borough with over 40 years of service, known by all as a wonderful man and much loved good friend who enjoyed the outdoors and times with his friends and family.  Friends welcome THURSDAY, 2-8 p.m., WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., (412-782-2211) 820 Main Street, Sharpsburg, PA, 15215.  Funeral Service at 7:00 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JACK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -