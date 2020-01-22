|
|
EDWARDS JACK DANIEL
Age 89, of Brackenridge, on Monday, January 20, 2020. Beloved husband of Barbara J. (McGivern) Edwards; dear father of Jack Edwards, Jr., Tom (Gina Barry) Edwards, Diane (Blake) Eiseman, Paul Edwards, and the late Jimmy (Charlene) Edwards; stepfather of Marla (Chuck Mosesso) Nebel, Sue Ellen (Scott Fette) Griffiths, the late Shelby (Michelle) Griffiths; grandfather of T.J. Edwards, Taylor Edwards, Rebecca Edwards, Cassandra Formeck, Jimmy Edwards, Jr., late Lauren Edwards. Jack was retired from the Fox Chapel Borough with over 40 years of service, known by all as a wonderful man and much loved good friend who enjoyed the outdoors and times with his friends and family. Friends welcome THURSDAY, 2-8 p.m., WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., (412-782-2211) 820 Main Street, Sharpsburg, PA, 15215. Funeral Service at 7:00 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020