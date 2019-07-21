Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JACK RIDINGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JACK E. RIDINGER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JACK E. RIDINGER Obituary
RIDINGER JACK E.

Was born in Monroeville, PA on October 5, 1948. He died peacefully on Sunday, July 7 with family and friends by his side. A military man, Jack served two terms in Vietnam, even receiving a Purple Heart for his service. As a young boy, he enjoyed horses, and as he got older, he loved the roar of a Harley. Survived by loved ones who are happy that despite dealing with the struggle of dementia, he loved to laugh and have a good time. Dad, you will be missed but never forgotten. We will hold you close to our hearts and there you shall remain until we meet again.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.