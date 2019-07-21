|
|
RIDINGER JACK E.
Was born in Monroeville, PA on October 5, 1948. He died peacefully on Sunday, July 7 with family and friends by his side. A military man, Jack served two terms in Vietnam, even receiving a Purple Heart for his service. As a young boy, he enjoyed horses, and as he got older, he loved the roar of a Harley. Survived by loved ones who are happy that despite dealing with the struggle of dementia, he loved to laugh and have a good time. Dad, you will be missed but never forgotten. We will hold you close to our hearts and there you shall remain until we meet again.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 21, 2019