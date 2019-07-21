RIDINGER JACK E.

Was born in Monroeville, PA on October 5, 1948. He died peacefully on Sunday, July 7 with family and friends by his side. A military man, Jack served two terms in Vietnam, even receiving a Purple Heart for his service. As a young boy, he enjoyed horses, and as he got older, he loved the roar of a Harley. Survived by loved ones who are happy that despite dealing with the struggle of dementia, he loved to laugh and have a good time. Dad, you will be missed but never forgotten. We will hold you close to our hearts and there you shall remain until we meet again.