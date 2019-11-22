|
SOMERHALDER JACK EDWARD
Passed away peacefully with family at his side on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Jack was born on October 21, 1935, to the late Alfred and Dorothy (Sullivan) Somerhalder. Beloved husband of 59 years to Frances Arlene Somerhalder; loving father of Gregg (Debra) Somerhalder, Michael (Terri) Somerhalder and Jill (Dennis) Rosencrance; cherished grandfather of Emily and Abby Somerhalder, Alyssa and Luke Rosencrance; dear brother of Patricia McKeone and the late Robert Somerhalder and cousin of Ann McBride. Jack adored his family and friends especially sharing holidays and celebrations with them. He was a die-hard sports fan and avid outdoors enthusiast. You could always find him on a golf course or in front of a television watching a Steelers or Pitt game. He also loved to travel, especially national parks and beaches. Paris was a special highlight of his many travels. Friends received Friday, November 22, 2019 from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. at the WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 100 Center Avenue, Aspinwall. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggest memorial contributions to , 1100 Liberty Avenue, Suite E201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019