STASIK JACK F.

Jack Stasik, 80, died Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Mt. Carmel St. Anne's Columbus, OH, following a long illness. He leaves his son, Troy (Katie) Stasik; his daughter, Tracy Stasik; his brother, Steve Stasik; and two granddaughters. Born and raised in Baldwin, PA. He was a graduate of Baldwin High School. After high school, Mr. Stasik joined the Army in the Special Forces and was stationed in Germany. After the Army, he received his Bachelors in Restaurant Management from the University of Colorado. In his early years, Jack worked as a food and beverage manager with different restaurants and hotels. In 1982, Jack, with his then wife, Bobbie Milillo, started Tri-State Mobile X-Ray in his hometown of Baldwin. Jack moved to Columbus, Ohio, in January of 2017, to be closer to his children. He was an avid golfer, Steelers fan, and rode his Harley Davidson with his high school friends. Jack Stasik was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Margaret (Stark) Stasik. A church service was held Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Nativity Church. His interment is at Jefferson Memorial Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.