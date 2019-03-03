BACKUS JACK H.

Age 72, of Pitcairn, was born February 17, 1947, and passed away unexpectedly on March 1, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank H. and Bessie (Duris) Backus. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn C. Backus of 29 years; daughter, Jacquelyn Backus; brother, Robert J. (Karen) Backus; and nephew, T. J. (Tracy) Backus. He graduated from Gateway High School in 1965 and was a graduate of Point Park University. Jack was a long time proprietor of JB Motors in Monreoville and a PA State Constable of the eastern suburbs for many years. He was a 50 year member of the Masonic Infinity Lodge #546, 32nd Degree and Past Master in Penn Hills Lodge. He was also a member of the Scottish Rite of Pittsburgh and the Syria Shriners of Pittsburgh. Jack loved his job as Constable and was a classic car enthusiast. He was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Monroeville and a faithful believer. He loved his Oldies and his two cats. Family and friends will be received Monday and Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE / PLUM CHAPEL), corner of Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Funeral Service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Restland Memorial. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital at shrinershospitalsforchildren.org or to Animal Friends at thinkingoutsidethecage.org.

