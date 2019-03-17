TABARELLA JACK H.

Age 93, of Bridgeville, peacefully on March 14, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Felicia "FiFi" (Valentino) Tabarella; loving father of Gail (Ed) Zupancic and Teri Tabarella; cherished grandfather of Anthony (Michelle) Zupancic, Jeremiah (Kate Wirth) Zupancic, Sarah Gallagher and Faith Gallagher; and great-grandfather of Austin, Kane, Sophia and Penelope Zupancic; preceded in death by his siblings, Wesley, Donald and Dorothy Tabarella; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A veteran of WWII, serving in the U.S. Navy as a radio operator in a blimp. Jack was an avid hunter and fisherman. Family and friends received on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333), where a service will be held on Monday at 1 p.m. Memorials may be made to One Dog at a Time, 225 Meadow Woods Drive, Lewistown, PA 17044 or onedogatatime.us/donate. View and share condolences at:

