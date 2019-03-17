Home

Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
More Obituaries for JACK TABARELLA
JACK H. TABARELLA


JACK H. TABARELLA Obituary
TABARELLA JACK H.

Age 93, of Bridgeville, peacefully on March 14, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Felicia "FiFi" (Valentino) Tabarella; loving father of Gail (Ed) Zupancic and Teri Tabarella; cherished grandfather of Anthony (Michelle) Zupancic, Jeremiah (Kate Wirth) Zupancic, Sarah Gallagher and Faith Gallagher; and great-grandfather of Austin, Kane, Sophia and Penelope Zupancic; preceded in death by his siblings, Wesley, Donald and Dorothy Tabarella; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A veteran of WWII, serving in the U.S. Navy as a radio operator in a blimp. Jack was an avid hunter and fisherman. Family and friends received on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333), where a service will be held on Monday at 1 p.m. Memorials may be made to One Dog at a Time, 225 Meadow Woods Drive, Lewistown, PA 17044 or onedogatatime.us/donate. View and share condolences at:


warcholfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019
