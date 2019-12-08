|
|
HARRISON JACK
Age 99, of Pittsburgh, Jack departed this life on Monday, December 2nd, 2019. He was born in Chicago, Illinois. He attended Lincoln Elementary School and graduated from Westinghouse High School in 1939. He worked at various jobs until he finally pursued his dream of becoming a firefighter in 1942. In 1944, Jack enlisted in the US Navy where he worked on the "crash crew" as an aviation boatswain. In 1946, he returned to the Fire Department and on September 4, 1947, Jack and Alcia, who preceded him in death, were wed and this happy couple was blessed with two children, Darryl and Rhonda. Jack earned the title of Captain in 1955. He worked his way up to Battalion Chief in 1963 and in 1971, he was promoted to Deputy Fire Chief-the first African American to hold this position. He was a man who believed in equality and was proud to swear in the city's first female firefighter. Chief Jack Harrison was a loving, considerate man, and generous to a fault. A free spirit with a sharp mind and wry sense of humor, he could discuss politics for days and had solutions for all the country's problems. He especially loved his scanner so he could continue to fight fires from his home. He was a great storyteller and loved to reminisce about the good old days with veteran and current firefighter friends. Chief Jack Harrison will be remembered often and fondly by all who knew and loved him-especially Darryl and Rhonda, his many nieces and nephews, cousins, his friends and his firefighter buddies. God Bless you, Chief on a life well lived. Visitation Monday 4-8 p.m. at White Lily Baptist Church, 3621 Chartiers Avenue. Services 11:00 a.m.on Tuesday at the church.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019