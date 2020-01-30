|
KAISER JACK
On Monday, January 27, 2020, Jack Kaiser, age 82 of Brighton Heights, husband of the late Emma Kaiser; beloved father of Johanna (Jim) Boyd and Becky (Hank) Glevicky; grandfather of Jerry Salac, III, Bella, Gabby and Henry Glevicky, Jordan and Jenna Boyd; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by parents, John and Goldie; siblings, Dixie, Chuck, Merle, Tim and Golda "Natch". Jack was a member of Iron Workers Local # 3. Friends received Friday 2:00 -5:00 pm and Saturday from 10:00 am till 12:00 p.m. at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC 460 Lincoln Avenue, Bellevue, 15202, where Blessing Service will be held following visitation at 12 PM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Light of Life Rescue Mission or Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020