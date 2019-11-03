|
BLICKENDERFER JACK L.
Age 94, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Born in N. Bessemer, PA he was the son of the late Reath and Elsie (Markley) Blickenderfer. He was the loving husband of the late Dorothy L. Blickenderfer with whom he shared 61 years of marriage before her passing in 2011. He worked at Westinghouse for over 29 years as a design draftsman before retiring in 1985. Jack was a very proud veteran serving in the US Army during WWII. He was a member of the Mountville #8757 and the Mount Joy American Legion #158. He was a proud Pittsburgher who loved rooting for the Penguins, Steelers and Pirates. Jack is survived by his daughter, Susan McCaughey, wife of Dennis, three grandchildren, Jared Sullivan husband of Angela, Jessica Sullivan, Daniel McCaughey husband of Kelly. Also surviving is a brother, Reath Blickenderfer, husband of Gloria; sister, Eilene Hardgrove; and a many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Dale and Paul Blickenderfer and a sister, Olive Beighley. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the CHARLES F. SNYDER JR. FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, with a viewing Wednesday evening. Flowers will be received. If so desired, contributions can also be made in Jack's memory to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. www.snyderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019