Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JACK BLICKENDERFER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JACK L. BLICKENDERFER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JACK L. BLICKENDERFER Obituary
BLICKENDERFER JACK L.

Age 94, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Born in N. Bessemer, PA he was the son of the late Reath and Elsie (Markley) Blickenderfer. He was the loving husband of the late Dorothy L. Blickenderfer with whom he shared 61 years of marriage before her passing in 2011. He worked at Westinghouse for over 29 years as a design draftsman before retiring in 1985. Jack was a very proud veteran serving in the US Army during WWII. He was a member of the Mountville #8757 and the Mount Joy American Legion #158. He was a proud Pittsburgher who loved rooting for the Penguins, Steelers and Pirates. Jack is survived by his daughter, Susan McCaughey, wife of Dennis, three grandchildren, Jared Sullivan husband of Angela, Jessica Sullivan, Daniel McCaughey husband of Kelly. Also surviving is a brother, Reath Blickenderfer, husband of Gloria; sister, Eilene Hardgrove; and a many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Dale and Paul Blickenderfer and a sister, Olive Beighley. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the CHARLES F. SNYDER JR. FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, with a viewing Wednesday evening. Flowers will be received.  If so desired, contributions can also be made in Jack's memory to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.  www.snyderfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JACK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -