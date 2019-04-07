Home

JACK L BURLEY Sr. Obituary
BURLEY JACK L, SR.

Age 76, quietly on April 5, 2019, at his residence. Mr. Burley retired as Vice President, Profit Planning H.J. Heinz, where he also served as Vice President, Heinz North America. President, Heinz service company and several VP roles at H. J. Heinz USA including Vice President-Logistics and Operations, Vice President-Finance. B.S. Business Administration, the Pennsylvania State University (He was honored in 1999 as a distinguished alumni). M.B.A. University of Pittsburgh. Member of Omega PSI, PHI, Sigma PI Phi Fraternity. Son of the late Andrew, Sr. and Lynda (Jackson) Burley; beloved husband of Dr. JoAnne E. (Cobb) Burley; father of Dr. Diana L. Burley of Reston, VA, Jack L. (Kym Wood) Burley, Jr. of PGH, PA; brother of Thomas (Margaret) Burley, Robert (Anita) Burley, sister-in-law, Mary (the late Andrew) Burley; grandfather of Symantha L., Aidan P. Gant, Kelly M. Burley, Jazmyne and Jayde Boyd; and a host of relatives. Friends may call Tuesday, April 9th 4-8 p.m. at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center Street at South Ave., Wilkinsburg, PA 15221. Funeral ceremony Wednesday, April 10th 3 p.m. at East Liberty Presbyterian Church, 116 S Highland Ave. Pittsburgh, PA 15206. FH Inquiries. 412-241-7998.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019
