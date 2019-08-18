|
|
SEMELBAUER JACK L.
Age 87, on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Loving father of Hugh Anil Semelbauer (Donna) and Alan Ramesh Semelbauer; brother of Thomas, David and Doug Semelbauer; husband of the late Charlotte Dvorak Semelbauer; also survived by six grandchildren. Jack was born in Muskegon, MI. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran who served in the Korean War. He was a Professor of Art at Slippery Rock University. There is no visitation. Arrangements with GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., Wexford, PA.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019