George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
724-935-3400
JACK L. SEMELBAUER

JACK L. SEMELBAUER Obituary
SEMELBAUER JACK L.

Age 87, on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Loving father of Hugh Anil Semelbauer (Donna) and Alan Ramesh Semelbauer; brother of Thomas, David and Doug Semelbauer; husband of the late Charlotte Dvorak Semelbauer; also survived by six grandchildren.  Jack was born in Muskegon, MI. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran who served in the Korean War.  He was a Professor of Art at Slippery Rock University. There is no visitation. Arrangements with GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., Wexford, PA.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019
