LINZER JACK
Of Pittsburgh, PA and Bal Harbour, FL, passed away on July 25, 2019. He was 93 years old. He died in peace, with his family by his side. Longtime Pittsburgh resident and prominent Jewish philanthropist, Jack lived a full and rich life. Husband of Mildred (68 years); father of Don Linzer and Caryl Brown; grandfather of Katherine, Joanna and Andrew Linzer and Michael, Alissa and Laura Brown. He was a member of Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill. Born in McKeesport, PA, Jack served in the Pacific in WWII. Founder of Steel Town Builders, Jack retired in 2010. An avid runner, weight lifter and card player, Jack was an amateur nutritionist and loved cooking. A golfer for many years, he belonged to Lincoln Hills and Green Oaks Country Clubs. In retirement, Jack served for many years as President and Treasurer of the Majestic condominium in Bal Harbour, Florida. A man of many achievements, he was most proud of his marriage to his beloved Millie, his wife of 68 years. His love for her knew no bounds. Jack particularly loved being a grandfather to his six grandchildren. He truly was the Linzer patriarch…and will be terribly missed by all who knew him. Services and Interment Private. Contributions may be made to CLASSROOMS WITHOUT BORDERS, 4905 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated. www.schugar.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 28, 2019