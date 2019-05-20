|
MARCUS JACK
Of Erie, PA on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Beloved son of the late Paul and Evelyn Marcus; loving brother of Donna (Barry) Davidson and Adrienne (Larry) Savitz; adoring uncle of Shana (Michael) Paige, Dr. Pamela (Andy) Parker and Jessica Savitz. Jack will be missed by his many friends. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Wednesday at 12 noon. Visitation one hour prior to services, (11 a.m. - 12 noon). Interment, Beth Shalom Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Temple Anshe Hesed, 5401 Old Zuck Road, Mill Creek Township, PA 16506. www.schugar.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 20, 2019