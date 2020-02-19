Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Upper St. Clair Alliance Church
2510 Old Washington Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
JACK R. BEISNER Obituary
BEISNER JACK R.

Age 82, of McMurray, unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Barbara Beisner for 62 years; loving father of Kimberly (Ron) Ordy, Robert (Karen) Beisner, and Dean (Sharon) Beisner; proud grandfather of Ashley (Mark) Pino, Adam Ordy, Aaron (Caitlin) Ordy, Chad and Jack W. Beisner, and Dean Jr. and Caitlin Beisner; caring great-grandfather of Tyson and Addison Pino and Layla Liggett; son of the late Vernon and Edith Beisner. Jack was a lifelong resident and graduate of Peter's Township High School. He was the founder and owner of Fawn Valley Asphalt for 44 years. Jack also enjoyed building Model Trains, photography and loved traveling. His favorite holiday was Christmas. He loved putting up the tree, Christmas shopping with his wife, and seeing the family always come together. Jack will be remembered for his strong faith and most of all love of family. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and Family are welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray 724-941-3211 on Thursday 3-8 p.m. A Funeral service will be held on Friday 11 a.m. at The Upper St. Clair Alliance Church, 2510 Old Washington Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15241. Everyone meet at church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made the Upper St. Clair Alliance Church for Missions. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 19, 2020
