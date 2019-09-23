Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
Glenshaw, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JACK BENOIT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JACK R. BENOIT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JACK R. BENOIT Obituary
BENOIT JACK R.

Age 72, of Etna, Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, September 20, 2019. Beloved husband of 36 years to Cindy Benoit; loving father of Dan (Sarah), Tom (Andrea), and Carolyn Benoit; already proud grandfather of soon to be baby Benoit; dear brother of David (Mary), Benny, Bruce (Linda), and Janet (Bob); favorite son-in-law of Marge Wesolek; also survived by many nieces and nephews; He was preceded in death by his parents John Benoit and Lugardie Johnson. Jack was a trusty Shellback and Order of Magellan who proudly served his country in the US Navy on the USS Intrepid. He was also a GM Master Technician for over 40 years. He was an avid sports fan of all Pittsburgh teams, and he especially loved football including the Steelers, Eagles, and his kids' alma maters. Jack was a lifelong record collector who loved good music and to dance. Above all else, what he cherished most in life were his family and friends. Friends will be received on Tuesday from 2 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Glenshaw, on Wednesday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Western Pennsylvania School for the Blind.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JACK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bock Funeral Ltd.
Download Now