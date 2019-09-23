|
BENOIT JACK R.
Age 72, of Etna, Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, September 20, 2019. Beloved husband of 36 years to Cindy Benoit; loving father of Dan (Sarah), Tom (Andrea), and Carolyn Benoit; already proud grandfather of soon to be baby Benoit; dear brother of David (Mary), Benny, Bruce (Linda), and Janet (Bob); favorite son-in-law of Marge Wesolek; also survived by many nieces and nephews; He was preceded in death by his parents John Benoit and Lugardie Johnson. Jack was a trusty Shellback and Order of Magellan who proudly served his country in the US Navy on the USS Intrepid. He was also a GM Master Technician for over 40 years. He was an avid sports fan of all Pittsburgh teams, and he especially loved football including the Steelers, Eagles, and his kids' alma maters. Jack was a lifelong record collector who loved good music and to dance. Above all else, what he cherished most in life were his family and friends. Friends will be received on Tuesday from 2 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Glenshaw, on Wednesday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Western Pennsylvania School for the Blind.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019