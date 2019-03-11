STEIN JACK R., JR.,

Age 67 of Tidioute, PA, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away unexpectedly on February 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Jack R. Stein and Alice (Gohl) Stein. He is survived by his sisters, Carol (Dale) Logan and Beth (Dennis) Puko, and by six nieces and nephews, and five great-nieces and nephews. He was a graduate of Charters Valley High School and California University of PA. His most recent employment was with St. Clair Hospital. He was a faithful volunteer at his local historical society, an avid hunter and fisherman, and will be missed by his family and long time friends and neighbors. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on March 30, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Scott Township. THE NELSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES in Youngsville, PA are in charge of arrangements.