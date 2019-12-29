Home

William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-8122
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Avery United Methodist Church
1100 Gabby Avenue
Washington, PA
JACK REA Jr.


1930 - 2019
JACK REA Jr. Obituary
REA, JR. JACK

Jack Rea, Jr., 89, of Washington, died Friday, December 27, 2019. Mr. Rea was employed by Washington and Jefferson College as an athletic trainer for 36 years. A renowned athletic trainer, Mr. Rea assisted scholastic-age to professional-level athletes in their recovering from sports-related injuries. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, in WILLIAM G. NEAL FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, December 30, 2019, in Avery United Methodist Church, 1100 Gabby Avenue, Washington. Entombment will follow in Washington Cemetery. Additional information and guestbook are available online at www.NealFuneralHome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019
