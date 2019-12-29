|
|
REA, JR. JACK
Jack Rea, Jr., 89, of Washington, died Friday, December 27, 2019. Mr. Rea was employed by Washington and Jefferson College as an athletic trainer for 36 years. A renowned athletic trainer, Mr. Rea assisted scholastic-age to professional-level athletes in their recovering from sports-related injuries. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, in WILLIAM G. NEAL FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, December 30, 2019, in Avery United Methodist Church, 1100 Gabby Avenue, Washington. Entombment will follow in Washington Cemetery. Additional information and guestbook are available online at www.NealFuneralHome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019