ROSEMAN JACK
On Monday, September 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Judith Ann Roseman; loving father of Laura Kalchthaler, Alan (Tina) Roseman and Shari (Dr. Carl) Waldman; brother of the late Hyman Roseman, Lena Kirzner and Label Roseman; grandfather of Sheena, Kyle and Faylyn Kalchthaler and Paige and Brooke Roseman. Jack did life his way, but somehow made everyone who met him, love him. His goal was to leave the world a better place… and he did, with his great sense of humor, gentle soul and love of listening, learning and mentoring. He will be missed not only by people who knew him, but by people who have been affected by his wisdom through other people who knew him. A ripple effect like the ripples in the water. Services at Temple Ohav Shalom, 8400 Thompson Run, Allison Park on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (9:30-10:30 a.m.) Interment Beth Shalom Cemetery - Temple Ohav Shalom Section. Contributions may be made to Temple Ohav Shalom Endowment Fund, 8400 Thompson Run Road, Allison Park, PA 15101 or a . Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated. www.schugar.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019