Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Temple Ohav Shalom
8400 Thompson Run Road
Allison Park, PA
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Temple Ohav Shalom
8400 Thompson Run
Allison Park, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JACK ROSEMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JACK ROSEMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JACK ROSEMAN Obituary
ROSEMAN JACK

On Monday, September 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Judith Ann Roseman; loving father of Laura Kalchthaler, Alan (Tina) Roseman and Shari (Dr. Carl) Waldman; brother of the late Hyman Roseman, Lena Kirzner and Label Roseman; grandfather of Sheena, Kyle and Faylyn Kalchthaler and Paige and Brooke Roseman. Jack did life his way, but somehow made everyone who met him, love him. His goal was to leave the world a better place… and he did, with his great sense of humor, gentle soul and love of listening, learning and mentoring. He will be missed not only by people who knew him, but by people who have been affected by his wisdom through other people who knew him. A ripple effect like the ripples in the water. Services at Temple Ohav Shalom, 8400 Thompson Run, Allison Park on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (9:30-10:30 a.m.) Interment Beth Shalom Cemetery - Temple Ohav Shalom Section. Contributions may be made to Temple Ohav Shalom Endowment Fund, 8400 Thompson Run Road, Allison Park, PA 15101 or a . Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated. www.schugar.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JACK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now