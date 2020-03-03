Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
JACK V. BISBEY


1925 - 2020
JACK V. BISBEY Obituary
BISBEY JACK V.

Age 94, of Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Loving husband of 25 years to Joan (Rogan) Bisbey and 45 years to the late Eileen (Quinn) Bisbey. Devoted father to Sister Michele Bisbey, CDP; Denise (John Crawford) Davis, Patrick (Paula) Bisbey, Eileen Quinn and the late John Bisbey. Stepfather to Georgette (Nick) Pellegrino and Robert (Denise) Rogan. Loving grandfather to 13 and great-grandfather to six. Preceded in death by his parents, George and Anna (Luffey) Bisbey; loving brother of Tom (Angie) and David (Sean) Bisbey and the late Bernard (Norma), George (Myrtle), Gilbert (Blanche), Robert (Carol) Bisbey and Anna Marie (Al) Herzog, Bernadette (Jack) Welty, and Mary (Dan) Swisher. Jack enjoyed working in the food industry for many many years and enjoyed singing and dancing. Friends are received on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. Mass of Resurrection will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at St. John Capistran Church, 1610 McMillian Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15241. Everyone please meet at church. In lieu of flowers, please make donation to the Sisters of Divine Providence, 9000 Babcock Blvd., Allison Park, PA 15101. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 3, 2020
