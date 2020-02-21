|
|
CARRINGTON JACK W.
Retired Battalion Chief, City of Pittsburgh Fire Department for 33 years. Age 90, quietly on February 17, 2020. Husband of the late Nan Carrington; father of Mr. Carl (Anita) Carrington, Mrs. Jill (Al) Valentine; grandfather of Domonique; a good nephew, Richard Graham; and a host of relatives. There will be a public memorial service celebrating the life and times of Jack W. Carrington Saturday, February 22 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Ararat Baptist Church, 271 Paulson Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15206.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020