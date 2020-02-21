Home

Retired Battalion Chief, City of Pittsburgh Fire Department for 33 years. Age 90, quietly on February 17, 2020. Husband of the late Nan Carrington; father of Mr. Carl (Anita) Carrington, Mrs. Jill (Al) Valentine; grandfather of Domonique; a good nephew, Richard Graham; and a host of relatives. There will be a public memorial service celebrating the life and times of Jack W. Carrington Saturday, February 22 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Ararat Baptist Church, 271 Paulson Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15206.

