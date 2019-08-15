|
CRIMBCHIN JACKIE KIEFER
Age 87, of Bridgeville, went home to Heaven, on August 12, 2019. Loving wife of the late Joseph Kiefer and Don Crimbchin; cherished mother of Joseph Kiefer, Rose Totin (Edward), Sharon Sisko (late Gary), John Kiefer (Germaine), Cindy Horstmann (Tom) and the late Patrick Kiefer; dear sister of the late Rose Gioia; adoring grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandsons; treasured aunt and friend of many. No Visitation. Funeral Mass Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at 1 p.m. in Holy Child Church, 212 Station St., Bridgeville, PA 15017. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019