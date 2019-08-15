Home

JACKIE KIEFER CRIMBCHIN

JACKIE KIEFER CRIMBCHIN Obituary
CRIMBCHIN JACKIE KIEFER

Age 87, of Bridgeville, went home to Heaven, on August 12, 2019. Loving wife of the late Joseph Kiefer and Don Crimbchin; cherished mother of Joseph Kiefer, Rose Totin (Edward), Sharon Sisko (late Gary), John Kiefer (Germaine), Cindy Horstmann (Tom) and the late Patrick Kiefer; dear sister of the late Rose Gioia; adoring grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandsons; treasured aunt and friend of many. No Visitation. Funeral Mass Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at 1 p.m. in Holy Child Church, 212 Station St., Bridgeville, PA 15017. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019
