JACKIE (ROHM) NEAL

JACKIE (ROHM) NEAL Obituary
NEAL JACKIE (ROHM)

Age 68, of Crafton Heights passed peacefully August 5. Daughter of Jack Rohm and the late Virginia Rohm; loving mother of the late Patrick Neal; sister of Chris Dimitt (Ken), Joann Mikula (Bob), and the late Danny Rohm; also survived by eight nieces and nephews. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Crafton Heights United Presbyterian Church, 50 Stratmore Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Donations may be made to Light of Life Mission.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019
