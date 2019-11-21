|
WRIGHT JACOB A.
Of Shaler Twp., unexpectedly on Friday, November 15, 2019, Jacob was the beloved son of Donald and Deborah Zunic Wright; brother of Jason E. Zunic and Jade L. Wright; grandson of Alice Zunic and the late Larry Zunic and the late William and Mildred Wright; uncle of Jaiden E. Zunic; also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins. Celebrate Jacob's life with his family on Thursday, November 21, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 923 Saxonburg Blvd. at Rt. 8, Shaler Twp. where a Blessing Service will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. Leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019