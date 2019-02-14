Home

Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
JACOB D. FRIEDMAN Obituary
FRIEDMAN JACOB D.

On Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Edith K. Friedman; beloved father of Alan Friedman and Robert and Jennifer Friedman; grandfather of Zachary Aaron Friedman and Taryn Ada Friedman. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Graveside service and Interment will be held on Thursday at 3 p.m. at Beth Abraham Cemetery. Contributions may be made to a charity of donor's choice. Arrangements entrusted to the RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC. family owned and operated.


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019
