Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
JACQUELIN P. (GEARY) BUREK

JACQUELIN P. (GEARY) BUREK Obituary
BUREK JACQUELIN P. (GEARY)

Age 77, of Bridgeville, on January 8, 2020.  Daughter of the late William and Amanda (Shay) Geary; loving mother of David W. (Rebecca) Burek and Danielle L. (Michael) Brancewicz; sister of Bonnie L. (the late Homer) Napier and cherished grandmother Matthew S. Burek and Anna C. Burek.  She will be remembered for her generosity, her willingness to help others, and for always making friends.  Family and friends received on Saturday from 1-5 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333).  View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020
