BARBROW JACQUELINE A. "JACKIE" (WUELLETTE)

Age 75, on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Stanley J. Barbrow; loving mother of Aleyne Secor and step-mother of David (Wendy) Barbrow and Amy (the late Ezray) Segali; proud nana of Michael and Thomas Secor and Sarah, Becky, Asaf, Adar, Koren, and Clil; dear sister of Susanne and Thomas Wuellette. Friends will be received on Saturday, from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., and Sunday, from 10 to 11 p.m., at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, where a Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the or to Presbyterian Senior Care, Oakmont.