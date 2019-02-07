Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
JACQUELINE A. "JACKIE" (WUELLETTE) BARBROW

JACQUELINE A. "JACKIE" (WUELLETTE) BARBROW Obituary
BARBROW JACQUELINE A. "JACKIE" (WUELLETTE)

Age 75, on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Stanley J. Barbrow; loving mother of Aleyne Secor and step-mother of David (Wendy) Barbrow and Amy (the late Ezray) Segali; proud nana of Michael and Thomas Secor and Sarah, Becky, Asaf, Adar, Koren, and Clil; dear sister of Susanne and Thomas Wuellette. Friends will be received on Saturday, from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., and Sunday, from 10 to 11 p.m., at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, where a Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the or to Presbyterian Senior Care, Oakmont.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 7, 2019
