JACQUELINE A. (PASZKOWSKI) WARUSZEWSKI

WARUSZEWSKI JACQUELINE A. (PASZKOWSKI)

Age 69, of West Deer Township, formerly of Polish Hill, on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Beloved wife of 49 years, of William R. Waruszewski; loving mother of Adam (Ron Siler) Waruszewski; sister of Edmund Paszkowski and the late Josephine Jankowski, her twin; sister-in-law of Barbara Waruszewski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Per Jackie's request, there will be no visitation. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Those that wish, may make a memorial contribution in Jackie's name to St. Jude's Childen's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019
