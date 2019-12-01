|
WARUSZEWSKI JACQUELINE A. (PASZKOWSKI)
Age 69, of West Deer Township, formerly of Polish Hill, on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Beloved wife of 49 years, of William R. Waruszewski; loving mother of Adam (Ron Siler) Waruszewski; sister of Edmund Paszkowski and the late Josephine Jankowski, her twin; sister-in-law of Barbara Waruszewski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Per Jackie's request, there will be no visitation. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Those that wish, may make a memorial contribution in Jackie's name to St. Jude's Childen's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019