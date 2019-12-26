Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
412-531-4000
JACQUELINE ANN (JACK) DOWNING

DOWNING JACQUELINE ANN (JACK)

Passed away peacefully on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the age of 68. Jackie is lovingly remembered by her son, Timothy Downing (Heather Stein), granddaughter, Alexis Downing, and sister, Peggy Powell. Jackie worked at and loved her job with PNC Bank for 18 years. Jackie loved watching movies, feeding the wildlife and spending time with family. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and Family are welcome at 2630 W. Liberty Ave., Dormont, 412-531-4000 on Friday 2-4 p.m. and 6-7:30 p.m., where a service will be held Friday at 7:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Please add or view tributes at: www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019
