DOYLE JACQUELINE
Jacqueline Doyle, 72, of Jefferson Hills, passed away Wed., Mar. 4, 2020 in Jefferson Hospital. Born Sep. 10, 1947 in Pittsburgh, she was a daughter of the late Jack and Florence (Gates) Schnorr. A graduate of the California Univ. of PA, Jacqueline worked as a librarian at Penn State Univ., Greater Allegheny Campus in McKeesport. She is survived by her husband, Francis E. Doyle; her daughters, Christina Spano of Jefferson Hills and Roberta Franz of South Park; her grandchildren, Matthew, Rebecca, and Robert John; her sister, Janice Hill of Tennessee; and also nieces. Friends received in the A.J. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, 555 5th. St., Clairton, PA 15025 (412-233-5700) on Fri., Mar. 6, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral Service to be held Sat., Mar. 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Ronald Calabro officiating. www.bekavacfuneralhome.com