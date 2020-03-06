JACQUELINE DOYLE (1947 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JACQUELINE DOYLE.
Service Information
A. J. Bekavac Funeral Home
555 Fifth St
Clairton, PA
15025
(412)-233-5700
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A. J. Bekavac Funeral Home
555 Fifth St
Clairton, PA 15025
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
A. J. Bekavac Funeral Home
555 Fifth St
Clairton, PA 15025
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

DOYLE JACQUELINE

Jacqueline Doyle, 72, of Jefferson Hills, passed away Wed., Mar. 4, 2020 in Jefferson Hospital.  Born Sep. 10, 1947 in Pittsburgh, she was a daughter of the late Jack and Florence (Gates) Schnorr.  A graduate of the California Univ. of PA, Jacqueline worked as a librarian at Penn State Univ., Greater Allegheny Campus in McKeesport.  She is survived by her husband, Francis E. Doyle; her daughters, Christina Spano of Jefferson Hills and Roberta Franz of South Park; her grandchildren, Matthew, Rebecca, and Robert John; her sister, Janice Hill of Tennessee; and also nieces.  Friends received in the A.J. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, 555 5th. St., Clairton, PA 15025 (412-233-5700) on Fri., Mar. 6, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral Service to be held Sat., Mar. 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Ronald Calabro officiating. www.bekavacfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.