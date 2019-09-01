Home

Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home
801 Pittsburgh St
Springdale, PA 15144
724-274-5818
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home
801 Pittsburgh St
Springdale, PA 15144
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home
801 Pittsburgh St
Springdale, PA 15144
View Map
JACQUELINE (JACKIE) EVANS

JACQUELINE (JACKIE) EVANS Obituary
EVANS JACQUELINE (JACKIE)

a lifelong resident of Indianola, died August 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael W. Evans; devoted mother of Ron (Joanne) Evans of Lithia FL. And Rick (Jeanne) Evans of Indianola; loving gram of Michael (Brandy) Evans and Ashley Evans.  Gigi of Nick, Shelby and Mira Evans, Also, special family members, Robin and Bob Fletcher and Jim and Joan Leckie. She was preceded in death by her parents Hugh and Elizabeth Gaines, a brother James Leckie and sister's Norma Conte and Betty Risch. Jackie was a member of East Union Presbyterian Church and an active member of Eastern Star for over 70 years.  She was also a member of Daughter of the Nile and Daughter of Scotia. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shriners Hospital's for children-Erie would be appreciated. Friends are invited for visitation on Tuesday September 3, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. in THE CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pgh St. www.jarviefuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019
