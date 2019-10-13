|
|
FETTIS JACQUELINE (WALDO)
Jacqueline (Waldo) Fettis, age 70, on October 10, 2019 of Baldwin; beloved mother of Renee (LaMar) Callier, Wendy (Jerome) Kraemer, John (Becky) Fettis and LeeAnne (Sean) Finnegan; loving grandmother of Grant, Caeleigh, Tarynn, Desirae, Victoria, Alan, Oakleigh, Hayden, Isabelle, Jamison, Declan, Colin; and great-grandchildren; sister of Linda (Rich) Long, Arlene Waldo and the late Michael Joseph (Susan) Waldo and the late Sheryl L. (the late Tom) Wodarek; survived by numerous nieces and nephews; best friend of Sandi Duttine. Family and Friends received Monday from 4 p.m. until time of Prayer Service at 7:30 p.m. at the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any Women's Shelter of ones choice. Send condolences to www.readshawfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019