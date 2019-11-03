|
|
WELLS, PhD JACQUELINE GAYE (URLING)
Gaye was born in Pittsburgh on May 17, 1931 to the late Clarence John Urling and Mae Melissa (Gibson) and passed peacefully at her home in Holmes Beach, Florida on the morning of October 28, 2019 surrounded by those she loved. She was predeceased by her sister, Marion Mae (Robert) Vogelsang and her former husband, Edgar Franklin Wells, PhD. She is survived by her brother, Jack (BJ) of Valencia, PA; sister, Peggy (Herb) Myers of Menlo Park, CA; three children, David (Alice), Jennifer, and Mark (Mischel); one grandchild, Sarah; and one incredible great-grandchild, Isabella. Gaye attended Rogers Elementary School in Garfield, Young's School (one room) in Ohio Township and was a graduate of Peabody High School (now Obama Academy). She obtained her BA and PhD from the University of Pittsburgh and served as Associate Professor of Mathematics at Pennsylvania State University, McKeesport Campus, for 25 years. After relocating to Florida in 1992 she taught mathematics at Manatee Community College for 12 years. Gaye was a passionate supporter of women's rights organizations and political campaigns. She was a longtime influential leader and advocate for the National Alliance of the Mentally Ill (NAMI). In lieu of flowers, please make your donations on the NAMI site https://www.nami.org/Get-Involved/Donate. The family will be planning a celebration of Gaye's life in the months ahead.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019