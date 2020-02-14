Home

POWERED BY

Services
Copeland Funeral Home
867 Fifth Ave
Coraopolis, PA 15108
412-264-1390
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Copeland Funeral Home
867 Fifth Ave
Coraopolis, PA 15108
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
9:30 AM
Copeland Funeral Home
867 Fifth Ave
Coraopolis, PA 15108
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Resources
More Obituaries for JACQUELINE DIETRICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JACQUELINE L. (HAINES) DIETRICH


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JACQUELINE L. (HAINES) DIETRICH Obituary
DIETRICH JACQUELINE L. (HAINES)

Age 61, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Heritage Valley Sewickley. Born on March 20, 1958 in Duncansville, PA, one of three to the late James and Barbara (Trostle) Haines. Beloved wife for 30 years to Stephen R. Dietrich; loving mother of Joseph and Mark Dietrich; cherished sister of Constance Feltenberger (Barry) and James Haines; adored aunt of Elizabeth, Tracey and Matthew; also well-loved by Stephen's family and many dear friends. Jackie and her husband made their home in Coraopolis in 1989 and joined St. Joseph Church. Jackie worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Mike Hanna in Robinson and 15 years in the cafeteria of Cornell Schools. Jackie was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening. Lately, she had developed gourmet culinary skills and spoiled her family. She was a great mom and a cherished wife. Taken too soon, she will be greatly missed. Visitation Sunday, 12-5 p.m. at COPELAND'S Coraopolis, 867 Fifth Ave. where prayers will be recited on Monday at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations in her name to Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Dr., Suite 10, Danvers, MA 01923, [email protected] or Oley Foundation, Albany Medical Center, MC-28, 99 Delaware Ave., Delmar, NY 12054, https://oley.org/donations/donate.asp?id=8905.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JACQUELINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -