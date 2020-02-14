|
|
DIETRICH JACQUELINE L. (HAINES)
Age 61, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Heritage Valley Sewickley. Born on March 20, 1958 in Duncansville, PA, one of three to the late James and Barbara (Trostle) Haines. Beloved wife for 30 years to Stephen R. Dietrich; loving mother of Joseph and Mark Dietrich; cherished sister of Constance Feltenberger (Barry) and James Haines; adored aunt of Elizabeth, Tracey and Matthew; also well-loved by Stephen's family and many dear friends. Jackie and her husband made their home in Coraopolis in 1989 and joined St. Joseph Church. Jackie worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Mike Hanna in Robinson and 15 years in the cafeteria of Cornell Schools. Jackie was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening. Lately, she had developed gourmet culinary skills and spoiled her family. She was a great mom and a cherished wife. Taken too soon, she will be greatly missed. Visitation Sunday, 12-5 p.m. at COPELAND'S Coraopolis, 867 Fifth Ave. where prayers will be recited on Monday at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations in her name to Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Dr., Suite 10, Danvers, MA 01923, [email protected] or Oley Foundation, Albany Medical Center, MC-28, 99 Delaware Ave., Delmar, NY 12054, https://oley.org/donations/donate.asp?id=8905.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 14, 2020