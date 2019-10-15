|
KELLEY JACQUELINE L.
On Thursday, October 10, 2019, age 71, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Bradford, PA. Loving mother of Heather Knight of Austin, TX, and Michael Knight of Pittsburgh. Beloved grandmother of Aidon and Helaina. Daughter of "Jack" Woodley of Bradford, PA, and the late Helen Woodley. Jackie was a free spirit who loved music and art and cared deeply for everyone in her life. Friends are invited to celebrate Jackie's life at a memorial service held at the Salvation Army, 111 Jackson Ave., Bradford, PA 16701, on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 3 p.m., followed by a reception. Memorial gifts may be sent in her name to Parkinson Foundation Western Pennsylvania, 575 Lincoln Avenue #101, Bellevue, PA 15202, https://pfwpa.org/. Arrangements by NATURAL FUNERAL COMPANY, 412-716-4435.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 15, 2019