JACQUELINE L. NALLI

JACQUELINE L. NALLI Obituary
NALLI JACQUELINE L.

Of Forest Hills, on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Beloved mother of Aldo (Lori) Nalli; sister of Carmen Blasco, also four deceased brothers and sisters. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412-561-0380, Wednesday 6-8 p.m. only. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Pius X Church of St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish. www.deborfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019
View All
