WARNOCK JACQUELINE L. "JACKIE"

Age 90, of Monroeville, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Virginia Eibel and the late "adoptive" parents, Fred and Mildred Hoffman. Most loved mother of Mike (Adele), Bill (Tina), Paul (Debbie), Fred and Ginny (Kent) Warnock. She was predeceased by her son, John. Jackie is also survived by ten grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; as well as her best dog buddy, Chloe. Jackie was a 1946 graduate of the Sacred Heart High School. In addition to raising her children, Jackie worked all her life outside the home. She worked from 1961-1992 at The University of Pittsburgh as a Senior Administrative Secretary for the Assistant Director of Libraries. She was a volunteer at Saint Bernadette's church in the front office from 1990-2012. She also volunteered for the organization PALS. She loved spending time on her back porch, and hanging out with her dog. She was a strong woman, in her spirit, her character, and very much in her faith. She loved her family always, without reservation or judgement. Her children and all of her grandchildren were the most important thing in her world. She was the greatest gift God ever gave to her children. She always saw the good in people, and many whose lives she touched felt she was like a second mom to them. She was loyal, kind, and generous (in all ways). She died, as she had lived, loved by her family and at peace with a life well-lived. Friends and family will be received on Sunday, May 19, 2019, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019, St. Bernadette Catholic Church, Monroeville at 12 noon.