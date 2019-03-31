Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
JACQUELINE LONGMORE
JACQUELINE M. LONGMORE

Age 94, of Lawrenceville, on Friday, March 29, 2019. Daughter of the late Archibald and Helen (Carroll) Longmore, Sr.; sister of the late Daniel, Robert and Archie Longmore; aunt of Donna (Frank) Szulborski, Georgeane (Sam) Ireland, Sr., Daniel (Marty) Longmore, and Harold (Amy) Longmore; also survived by great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019
