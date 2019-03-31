|
|
LONGMORE JACQUELINE M.
Age 94, of Lawrenceville, on Friday, March 29, 2019. Daughter of the late Archibald and Helen (Carroll) Longmore, Sr.; sister of the late Daniel, Robert and Archie Longmore; aunt of Donna (Frank) Szulborski, Georgeane (Sam) Ireland, Sr., Daniel (Marty) Longmore, and Harold (Amy) Longmore; also survived by great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019