LOWRY JACQUELINE M. (BARDEN)
On Monday, October 21, 2019, age 91, formerly of Seattle, Washington. Beloved wife of the late Frank Lowry; dear mother of Cynthia (Steve) Kappeler, Richard Lowry, Kenneth (Marilyn) Lowry, James (Linda) Lowry, Dena Turner, and Daniel Lowry; sister of Joseph Barden, Shelia Farrell, and Francis Barden; also survived by thirteen grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren. "She was a faith driven woman." Friends received Friday from 5 p.m. until the time of the blessing service at 7:30 p.m. at the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 101 Third Street, Carnegie.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019