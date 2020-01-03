|
|
STRAW JACQUELINE MARIE
Age 68, of McCandless Twp., passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. Born June 21, 1951, daughter of the late Ralph E., and Mildred (Hart) Scheller. Beloved wife of WIlliam "Bill" Straw, whom she married on September 5, 1981; loving sister of Janet (Chrysostom) Kniedler, Ralph R., and Jeffrey L. (Pam) Scheller; dear aunt of Adam, Jennifer, Patrick, Jessica, Rachel, Ryan, Jeff, and Doug; great-aunt of Brantley, and Paige. Jackie will be lovingly remembered for her outgoing personality, her loving nature, and her selflessness. She always put others first, and could make a friend anywhere she went. She enjoyed traveling, especially her vacations to the beach, and most importantly spending time with her family. Family and friends are welcome Sunday from 2-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Alexis Church, with Rev. Paul J. Zywan celebrating the mass. Interment will follow at North Side Catholic Cemetery. In leu of flowers, donations may be made in Jackie's name to , https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020