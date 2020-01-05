|
|
MIKOLAJ JACQUELINE
Age 92, of Jefferson Hills, on Friday, January 3, 2020. Wife of the late Frank Mikolaj; mother of David, Mark (Ginny), George (Joellen) and the late Marlene Mikolaj; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren. Friends received STEPHEN D. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Route, 51 Jefferson Hills 15025 (412-384-0350) on Wednesday, January 8th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Thursday, January 9th at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. For Condolences and more information, visit www.stephendslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020