Stephen D. Slater Funeral Home
1701 State Route 51
Large, PA 15025
(412) 384-0350
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Stephen D. Slater Funeral Home
1701 State Route 51
Large, PA 15025
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stephen D. Slater Funeral Home
1701 State Route 51
Large, PA 15025
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Stephen D. Slater Funeral Home
1701 State Route 51
Large, PA 15025
More Obituaries for JACQUELINE MIKOLAJ
JACQUELINE MIKOLAJ

JACQUELINE MIKOLAJ Obituary
MIKOLAJ JACQUELINE

Age 92, of Jefferson Hills, on Friday, January 3, 2020. Wife of the late Frank Mikolaj; mother of David, Mark (Ginny), George (Joellen) and the late Marlene Mikolaj; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren. Friends received STEPHEN D. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Route, 51 Jefferson Hills 15025 (412-384-0350) on Wednesday, January 8th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Thursday, January 9th at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. For Condolences and more information, visit www.stephendslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020
