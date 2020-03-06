NOWIKOWSKI JACQUELINE (STUCK)

Jacqueline "Jackie" (Stuck) Nowikowski, age 79, of Monroeville, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She was born in Arnold, PA to the late George W. and Joan (Demetro) Stuck. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank M. Nowikowski; mother of Tamara (Donald) Brown and Jarrod Nowikowski; grandmother of Brandon Nowikowski; sister of Jeffrey (Carol) Stuck and the late Douglas Stuck; also survived by her nephew, Eric Stuck and cousins, Tedd (Jill) Zalewski and Timothy (Debbie) Zalewski. Jackie was a loving woman who always cherished spending time with family and friends. She was a very special soul who always found the good in other people, and was an amazing mother, grandmother, and friend. Friends will be received Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GENE H. CORL INC., FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100). Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 at St. Colman Catholic Church, Turtle Creek. For more information, please visit www.corlfuneralchapel.com.