RAIMONDI JACQUELINE (BOLIS)

Age 91 of Castle Shannon, passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on Tuesday February 5, 2019. Born in Paris, France, April 5, 1927, one of her proudest accomplishments was becoming an American citizen in 1956. Mother of John G. (Kathy). Grandmother of Deanna (Rob) Gingrich and John P. (Stacy). Great-grandmother of Rachel Gingrich, Jacob and Gianna Raimondi. She retired from Kaufmann's Department Store Pittsburgh in 1994, having worked as a seamstress. We wish to express our gratitude to Dr. Richard Egan for his compassionate guidance. We are indebted to the staff of Marian Manor and Allegheny Health Network Hospice for their tender and loving care and we respectfully request any memorial contributions to be directed to either of these two programs. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Anne Church on Saturday, February 16th at 9:30 a.m. Arrangements personalized by H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., Ross Twp.