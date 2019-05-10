Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
JACQUELINE ZANGE


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Age 80, of Mt. Lebanon, formerly of Dormont, peacefully on May 7, 2019. Loving mother of Tracy (Tim Kane) Zange and Jody (Charlie) Schultz; devoted grandmother of Jordan Zange; sister of the late Jared Ray; dear sister-in-law of Beverly Ray. Arrangements by BEINHAUER. Family and friends are welcome Sunday from 2-8 p.m. at 2630 W. Liberty Ave., Dormont, 412-531-4000. A Funeral Service will be held Monday 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 10, 2019
