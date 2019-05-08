Home

Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
5:00 PM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
More Obituaries for JACQUELYN WIMER
JACQUELYN D. WIMER

JACQUELYN D. WIMER Obituary
WIMER JACQUELYN D.

Age 94, of Export, passed away at home on Friday, May 3, 2019. She was born in March of 1925, in Akron, OH, daughter of the late Martin and Maude McNamee Dempsey. She was a member of Valley Presbyterian Church in Imperial, PA. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Arnold L. Wimer, in 2014; also predeceased by infant sister, Diana Virginia Dempsey; sisters, Marjorie Applegarth and Gloria Price; and brothers, Daniel and Eugene Dempsey. Jacquelyn is survived by five children, Martin (Julianne) Wimer of Moon Township, Pamela Weise of Export, Kurt Wimer of Export, Vanessa (Barry) Holden of State College, and Jeffrey Wimer of Harrison City; seven grandchildren, Brendan, Mark, Daniel, Sara, Brett, Julia, and Hope; five great-grandchildren, William, Benson, Wyatt, Tyson, and Emery; also survived by her brother, James M. Dempsey, of Midland, MI. Jacquelyn grew up in Imperial and wed Arnold in 1949. Arnold was a professor of engineering, among a group selected by the University of Pittsburgh to teach in Argentina and Chile, where they enjoyed eight years of living and making lifelong friends. Jacquelyn served two terms as president of the Murrysville Women's Club. Her interests included genealogy, writing, historical preservation, antique glassware, art and playing the piano. She was a loving and proud grandmother. The family wishes to thank the staff of Oak Hill Healthcare and Rehabilitation for the excellent care and kindness they provided. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, 5115 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232. Visitation is from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the HART FUNERAL HOME, INC., Murrysville, with a memorial service at 5 p.m. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 8, 2019
