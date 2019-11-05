|
SION JACQUES
Age 93, of Friendship Village, formerly of West Caldwell, NJ, peacefully passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019, surrounded by his family. Beloved Husband to the late Theresa Sion; loving father of Stephen (Debbie) Sion; proud grandfather of Lauren and Jonathan Sion; caring brother of the late Maurice (Emilie) Sion; dear uncle of Cris (Sandy) Sion, Sarica (Phil) Styffe, Dirk (Pascal) Sion, and Carolyn (the late Gerry) Duerr and her children, Doug (Patty) Duerr and Stephanie (Dan) Whelan. He is also survived by several loving great nieces and nephews. Born in Salonica, Greece, he also lived in Ismir, Turkey and Beirut, Lebanon before immigrating to Brooklyn, NY in 1943 where he lived until moving his family to New Jersey in 1964. He attended American University of Beirut before working to support his family. He continued his development and education by leveraging his insatiable curiosity in history and having conversations with interesting people throughout his life. The family would like to acknowledge the love and support from the residents and caregivers at Friendship Village. Arrangements by BEINHAUERS, 724-941-3211. Friends are welcome at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray on Tuesday, November 5 from 6-8 p.m. A Blessing Service and Entombment in Queen of Heaven Cemetery will be held on Wednesday morning for immediate family only. Please add and view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 5, 2019